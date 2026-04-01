Bayer for regenerative viticulture

The event "Rigenerare per Crescere" was held on March 11, 2026 in the Auditorium of San Patrignano (near Rimini, in the Emilia Romagna region in the north-east of Italy). Organized by Bayer, it presented and shared a concrete regenerative agriculture project applied to the wine sector. The company reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a form of viticulture that blends innovation with the socio-economic well-being of farmers and their communities, while protecting natural resources and preserving profitability. All of this, aims to contribute to the development of a more resilient, long-term oriented agriculture.

On the sidelines of the event, we interviewed Greta Pignata, Communications & Regenerative Agriculture expert at Bayer Crop Science Italia, and Sergio Belmonte, technical director of the Montaribaldi vineyard and winery.

Watch the video:



