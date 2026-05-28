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Riso Scotti brings Italian tradition to the world

The group’s managers commentary: the export share and the served markets are growing

Riso Scotti brought to TuttoFood 2026 not only the Italian rice tradition, but also a product that evolves constantly and engages with new global gastronomic cultures through its established presence on international markets.

The products showcased during the fair were the different varieties of rice and the plant-based rice drinks.

At TuttoFood, EFA News collected the comments from Umberto Rovati, Marketing Director; Tomas Figueroa, Export Manager Plant-Based Drinks; Claudio Bellani, Rice Export Manager; and Andrea Tosa, Rice Export Manager.

Watch the video:

Photo gallery Prodotti Riso Scotti a Tuttofood 2026 Umberto Rovati, direttore Marketing di Riso Scotti Tomas Figueroa, Export Manager Plant-Based Drinks di Riso Scotti Claudio Bellani, Export Manager Riso di Riso Scotti Andrea Tosa, Export Manager Riso di Riso Scotti
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EFA News - European Food Agency
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