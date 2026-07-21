Amorim Cork: where technology and tradition come together in the cork craft

It is the world’s leading company in the production of cork stoppers and the manufacturing of this material. In 2025, it confirmed its global leadership, recording consolidated sales of 861 million euros.

The historic Amorim Cork, founded in 1870 in Portugal, has always chosen to utilize cork in an ethical, competitive, and distinctive manner, in perfect harmony with nature. Most importantly, it has done so through innovation, by continuously developing new technologies: it is no coincidence that the average investment in research and development today stands at 8.3 million euros.

During a recent trip to Portugal, Carlos Veloso Dos Santos, Ceo and General Manager of Amorim Cork Italia, guided a group of journalists through the various stages of cork production, from harvesting to the manufacturing of various types of cork stoppers. The classic cork stopper, chosen for centuries for its ability to support the aging of wine, is now experiencing a newfound youthfulness, thanks to cutting-edge innovations that enhance its seal and performance. It is easy to say “cork stopper”...

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The footage from the interviews is provided by Renato Vettorato.



