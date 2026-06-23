Heineken: Rafa Oliveira is the new CEO

Heineken's Supervisory Board today announced the appointment of Rafael (Rafa) Oliveira as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. The Supervisory Board will elect Oliveira for a four-year term, effective October 1, 2026, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 5, 2026.

Rafa Oliveira joins from Jde Peet's NV, the world's largest specialty coffee and tea company, where he served as CEO since 2024. Following Keurig Dr Pepper's acquisition of Jde Peet's, he was named head of Keurig Dr Pepper's Global Coffee Co. (with annual revenue of approximately $16 billion), a new publicly traded company that will combine Keurig Dr Pepper's operations with those of Jde Peet's, demonstrating his proven ability to lead complex global enterprises. With experience in the international consumer goods industry, Oliveira has over two decades of transformative leadership experience in both developed and emerging markets.

According to Peter Wennink , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken, Oliveira is "a dynamic and visionary leader with an outstanding track record of managing global consumer goods companies and delivering transformative growth."

“My family and I are pleased with the rigorous global selection process that led to Rafa's appointment as CEO,” says Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken , owner of a 25% stake in the Dutch brewing group. “We believe that Rafa's proven ability to translate strategy into rigorous execution, his strong leadership, and his clear strategic vision are the qualities needed to become an excellent CEO of Heineken.”

“Heineken’s EverGreen 2030 strategy provides a solid platform for the future, and I look forward to building on this momentum while bringing my passion for performance, innovation, and consumer focus,” commented the new CEO, Oliveira . “What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside Heineken’s talented people around the world, whose dedication and expertise are the foundation of Heineken’s success, and I look forward to building on this legacy together. I am confident that we will accelerate growth, increase productivity, and prepare Heineken for the future, winning the hearts of consumers around the world.”

Rafa Oliveira 's appointment as CEO combines the benefits of his extensive industry experience and proven leadership. After a thorough global search, the Supervisory Board unanimously selected Oliveira for his unique combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and financial acumen, enabling him to guide Heineken through the opportunities and challenges of the ever-evolving beverage industry.

Subject to shareholder approval, Rafa Oliveira will join Heineken on October 1, 2026. Until then, Heineken's management team will continue to lead the company and ensure continuity in the implementation of its priorities. Further details on Oliveira 's appointment and the planned presentation to investors and the media will be provided as soon as the agreements are finalized.