€280 million deal for the new Four Seasons Hotel Rome

DeA Capital Real Estate has announced the successful completion of the refinancing transaction for the Millenium Luxury Fund, the Alternative Real Estate Investment Fund backed by Fort Partners, a real estate and hotel development company that is its main investor.

The new green financing agreement, with a term of five years, extendable for an additional two years, and a total amount of 280 million euros, will support the restoration project for the building located in Piazza San Silvestro in Rome, as well as the renovation of the square in front of the building.

This financing transaction, one of the most significant carried out in the Italian real estate sector in 2026, was made possible thanks to Crédit Agricole CIB, which acted as the exclusive underwriter and bookrunner for the green loan, together with dedicated teams from DeA Capital Real Estate, DLA Piper, and Dentons.

Jamie Mabilat, senior country officer at Crédit Agricole CIB Italia, stated: “We are very proud to have supported this milestone transaction as the exclusive underwriter, bookrunner, and green coordinator, and to have completed it on schedule, as a project of this ambition deserves. Guiding our clients through complex, high-impact transactions is at the heart of what we do. As pioneers in the green bond market since 2012 and co-authors of the Green Bond Principles, structuring a green loan potentially aligned with the EU Taxonomy for one of Rome’s most iconic renovation projects is a strong demonstration that decarbonization and value creation truly go hand in hand.”

The Millennium Luxury Fund is a value-added fund dedicated to the restoration of Palazzo Marini so that it can house the new “Four Seasons Hotel Rome,” a luxury hospitality destination with 127 rooms that will become a landmark for international tourism in Italy. As this is a historic complex, a key priority of the project will be to preserve the clean lines of the building’s façade, designed by architect Busiri Vici, and the building’s historic character, while safeguarding all elements of architectural value.

Giancarlo Scotti, president of DeA Capital Real Estate, stated: “The completion of this refinancing transaction, which contributes to the arrival of the Four Seasons Hotel in Rome, represents a success not only because of the significance of the green loan that Crédit Agricole has chosen to make available to the fund, but above all, an economic development of great importance for the city of Rome, where—thanks to a reliable investor of great international prestige such as Fort Partners—one of the world’s leading hotel brands will be established, capable of creating new jobs and stimulating the revitalization of a historic square in the capital, Piazza San Silvestro.”