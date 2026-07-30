Great deals in Italian biomethane

Bankinter Investment SGIIC, the alternative investments, corporate finance, and structured finance division of the Spanish group Bankinter , and the Italian-Iberian firm Plenium Partners SGEIC, have acquired 100% of BG Holding, a company operating in the biomethane sector in Italy, from Green Arrow Capital and Iron RE, through the Ecualia Capital fund. Green Arrow Capital is the leading independent Italian group active in private markets and alternative investments, and is among the leading European operators with €8 billion in assets under management. The financial value of the transaction was not disclosed.

BG Holding controls two already operational biogas plants, Bioenergie Italia Soc. Agr. and ER Società Agricola. Both are located in Aprilia, in the province of Latina (Lazio). Bankinter and Premium Partners recently approved the merger of their respective management companies and have shared an alternative investment platform since 2017. The two companies are firmly focused on the Italian biomethane market. In Italy, the platform already operates plants with a total biomethane production capacity of approximately 750 Smc/h, through the Ecualia Capital fund.

The two plants, originally built as agricultural biogas plants, are currently being converted to biomethane production. Once converted, each plant will produce 517 Sm3/h of biomethane, which will be fed directly into the national gas grid by Bioenergie Italia through Snam Rete Gas and ER Pantanelle through Italgas. Commercial operation is expected between July and September 2026.

Overall, the plants will process approximately 120,000 tons of livestock and agro-industrial by-products per year, including animal by-products and agricultural residues. Once fully operational, the plants will produce approximately 90 GWh of renewable biomethane annually, equivalent to the average annual gas consumption of approximately 6,000 Italian households. They will also avoid the emission of approximately 18,000 tons of CO2 per year by replacing fossil fuels with natural gas. Both plants successfully participated in the third competitive process for biomethane feed-in tariffs organized by GSE, the renewable energy incentives manager in Italy.

The transaction also represents a significant milestone in Green Arrow Capital's strategy and confirms the Group's ability to originate, develop, and manage strategic investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

The project, developed together with IRON RE, reflects Green Arrow Capital's consolidated commitment to supporting the energy transition through investments in innovative biomethane infrastructure.

"This transaction," explains Daniele Camponeschi , Founder & Group Chief Investment Officer of Green Arrow Capital, "represents the completion of a development and valorization process that has transformed two plants into strategic assets for the development of biomethane in Italy. The entry of a leading international investor confirms the value of the assets developed and the attractiveness of the sector in our country. We will continue to invest in the development of innovative energy infrastructure, with the aim of concretely supporting the energy transition and creating lasting value for our investors and the local community."

The development of biomethane projects is becoming increasingly important in Europe and is attracting growing interest from major investors. These plants enable the recovery of organic waste such as livestock manure, agricultural residues, food scraps, and sewage sludge, transforming it into a clean energy source while simultaneously helping to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and soil and water pollution. Furthermore, these facilities promote the diversification of energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, such as natural gas.

"We are pleased to have completed this transaction, made possible by the trust that Green Arrow Capital places in Iron and its many years of experience in the sector," added Luciano Garofano , sole director of IronRe.