Italpizza at the top of the best Italian medium-sized companies

Italpizza, a Modenese company founded in 1991 and leader in Italy in the production of pizzas, has been included among the top 200 best Italian medium-sized companies. The ranking "The magnificent 200", published by the insert L'Economia del Corriere della Sera, considers the best medium-sized Italian companies. This is a particularly relevant indicator for the industrial world: it is in this list, in fact, that the companies that, thanks to their excellent results, cross the conventional boundary between medium and large industries, thus representing the axis on which aim for the development of our country. Among the companies on the list there is also the Modena-based Italpizza, national leader in the production of high quality pizzas.

“It is with pleasure that we hear this news - states Antonio Montanini , Head of External Relations of Italpizza -. Becoming aware that Italpizza is part of that group of companies of excellence that represent the future for our country, entrusts us with greater responsibility towards the territory we represent. This result - concludes Montanini - will not be a point of arrival for us, but a further stimulus for continuous improvement".

Italpizza today has a turnover of over 170 million euros, of which 60% on foreign markets spread over 54 countries. It has over 120 million pizzas produced every year both under its own brand and under the brands of the main retailers in the world and employs over 1,000 employees.