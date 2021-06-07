The threat of pesticides looms over plant-based tableware

Data released by Beuc indicate that 53% of compostable or bioplastic plates, cutlery and straws contain toxic substances and pesticides

The battle against single-use plastics is also closely linked to the direction that agriculture will take in the near future, declares Andrea Michele Tiso, national president of Confeuro, the Confederation of European and world farmers. The data released in recent days by the European Consumer Organization (Beuc) reveal that 53% of compostable plates, cutlery and straws contain toxic substances and pesticides. The dangers to consumers and the environment are easy to understand. But what is even more worrying is the imminent entry into force of the European Sup directive, which starting from will ban many disposable plastic products that should be replaced by the new biodegradable tableware from plant sources.

"That pesticides ended up in the food served on our plates was unfortunately a known fact, but few would have imagined that the same toxic substances would also be found in them", continues Tiso. The latest complaint from consumer associations is a further confirmation that the transition towards true sustainability cannot take place if the challenge is not addressed in its entirety and solutions that only shift the problem are avoided.

In an open letter, thirteen associations of the European agri-food sector have recently requested an overall assessment of the economic and social effects that the reduction of pesticides envisaged by the European Commission would produce. The fear is that the goals of the Farm to Fork strategy are too ambitious or in any case not well calibrated. If the comparison between operators and decision makers is always positive, it is also true that in order to produce useful results it must take into account all available data. It is even more important not to limit ourselves to analyzing the consequences of the new measures for agriculture, but to include in the evaluation all the effects on the environment and on citizens' health.