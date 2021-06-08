Mozzarella Campana Dop, the protection consortium turns 40

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The consortium for the protection of buffalo mozzarella from Campania PDO turns 40 years after its foundation and celebrates the anniversary with a full program of initiatives. It was July 13, 1981 when a group of entrepreneurs decided to join forces and aim to safeguard and promote what has now become one of the symbolic products of Made in Italy. Forty years later, the processing method has not changed,...