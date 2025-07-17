Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Dalter Food: consolidated revenue rises to €176 million (+10.7%) in 2024.
The first quarter confirms last year's positive trend. Employees increase from 181 to 189.
In a challenging macroeconomic environment, marked by unfavorable market dynamics that impacted profits and led to performances that fell short of expectations, DalterFood Group closed 2024 with growth in revenue and volumes, confirming its position as a leading player in the Italian and international dairy sector. Consolidated revenue reached €176 million, an increase of €17 million compared to 202...
lml - 52267
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency