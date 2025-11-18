Granarolo wins again at the World Cheese Awards

Granarolo won 12 medals at the 37th World Cheese Awards, one of the world's most important cheese events, promoted by the British magazine Guild of Fine Food and held in Bern, Switzerland. Here, 265 experts, including producers, retailers, buyers, and food critics from around the world, gathered to judge 5,244 cheeses (9.13% more than last year) from 46 countries.

Specifically, Granarolo won seven silver medals and five bronze medals. Among the silver medals, the company won:

Granarolo Buffalo Milk Mozzarella, in the Buffalo Milk Mozzarella category: made with lactic ferments and characterised by a moist consistency and an intense milky flavour, typical of buffalo milk products;

Granarolo Truffle Burrata, in the Soft or Unpressed Cow's Milk Cheese category: a specialty with a creamy and enveloping flavor enriched with black summer truffle, with a stuffed shell rich in shreds of mozzarella wrapped in Italian cream;

Podda Classic Aged Mixed Cheese, in the Cheese produced with the milk of multiple animals category: a hard cheese with a strong flavour and crumbly texture, produced in Sardinia with cow's and sheep's milk and aged in the cellar for at least 150 days;

Pecorino Toscano DOP Stagionato Pinzani, in the Pecorino DOP category: produced with sheep's milk sourced exclusively from Tuscan pastures, in strict compliance with the production specifications of the Protection Consortium, aged for 120 days and dry salted with Volterra salt;

Granarolo Pecorino Romano DOP, in the Pecorino DOP category: made with 100% sheep's milk, produced in Sardinia and aged for at least 5 months, it develops a compact and crumbly texture and a strong, salty flavor.

Granarolo was also among the award-winning dairies grouped together in the National Parmigiano Reggiano, the quintessential Made in Italy cheese, which garnered 103 medals in this edition. The group won two silver medals for its Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 24-29 months and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP 30-39 months, produced at its own dairy in Castelfranco dell'Emilia (MO), with the distinctive registration number 1144.

The bronze medals were won by:

Granarolo Stracciatella, in the Soft cow's milk cheese (fresh) category: produced in the Group's new plant in Goia del Colle in the province of Bari, inaugurated last May (read EFA News ), the Italian dairy specialty typical of the Puglia region, characterized by tender shreds of mozzarella immersed in creamy Italian cream with a smooth, velvety consistency and full-bodied flavor;

), the Italian dairy specialty typical of the Puglia region, characterized by tender shreds of mozzarella immersed in creamy Italian cream with a smooth, velvety consistency and full-bodied flavor; Pecorino Contradaiolo Pinzani, in the Hard Sheep's Milk Cheese category: handcrafted according to an ancient recipe, it has a sweet flavor that hides a hint of spiciness on the palate. Aged for 60 days and dry-salted with Volterra salt;

Amalattea "Il Saggio" Goat's Cheese, in the Semi-Mature Goat's Cheese category: a semi-hard cheese aged for at least 120 days, made with goat's milk and produced in Sardinia. It has a white, crumbly texture, a savory flavor, and an elegant black rind;

Amalattea "Testadura" Goat's Cheese, in the Semi-Mature Goat's Cheese category: a semi-hard cheese made from goat's milk in Sardinia and matured for at least 45 days, with a sweet and aromatic flavor. It has an ivory-colored paste with a firm, elastic consistency;

Granarolo Quattrocento cheese, in the Hard Cow's Milk Cheese category: an Italian hard cheese made with 100% Italian milk from the Granlatte Granarolo supply chain, produced in traditional copper vats and aged for over 10 months. It's naturally lactose-free (<0.01%), rich in calcium and protein, contains no lysozyme or added preservatives, and is suitable for vegetarians thanks to its microbial rennet. Granarolo is positioning itself internationally as an agri-food company that showcases the finest Made in Italy cheeses.

The award-winning dairy products are sold primarily in France, a key market for Granarolo, the United Kingdom, the Baltic countries, and Poland, as well as in Spain, Germany, and Switzerland, and even reach overseas markets such as the USA and Japan.

In addition to strong growth in the fresh cheese sector, in recent years Granarolo has continued to develop its portfolio of hard cheeses, focusing on diversifying its offering in terms of the type of milk processed (cow, sheep, goat).

All the winning cheeses and other specialties of the Granarolo Group's traditional Italian dairy tradition are available in the main large-scale retail chains, both in the refrigerated section and in the assisted section, in the best retail outlets and in Granarolo shops and outlets in Bologna, Ferrara, Castelfranco Emilia (MO) and Gioia del Colle (BA).