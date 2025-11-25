Caseificio Comellini wins three medals at the 2025 World Cheese Awards.

Caseificio Comellini stood out at the 2025 World Cheese Awards held in Bern, Switzerland, winning three important awards, a testament to the excellence and quality that characterize its products. For its 37th edition, the event was held in Bern, which, as mentioned, was transformed for the occasion into a truly international stage for the dairy world.

Over five thousand cheeses from forty-six countries were the protagonists of a record-breaking competition, evaluated by 265 judges who engaged in an in-depth technical analysis for three days.

In this high-level context, Caseificio Comellini won three awards:

silver for lactose-free squacquerone

bronze for Castel San Pietro cheese

the bronze for the Stracchino degli Angeli.

This result confirms the company's solid quality journey and its ability to enhance the Emilian and Romagna traditions with a contemporary approach.

"This international recognition is an important recognition of the work we do every day," explains Luca Comellini , CEO of the Caseificio. "The World Cheese Awards represent an authoritative and independent platform, and seeing three of our products win awards confirms that we are on the right path of quality, innovation, and respect for tradition. This achievement is the fruit of our teamwork and the support of those who choose and promote our cheeses every day."

Among the award-winning products, the lactose-free Squacquerone represents the lactose-free version of the famous Squacquerone di Romagna, one of the most iconic cheeses in the Romagna dairy tradition. It retains its fresh, slightly tart flavor and the typical creaminess that "squacquera" (squacquerone) is perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or simply prefer this variant. It is made with selected lactic acid bacteria, salt, and vegetable rennet extracted from wild thistle. Ideal with piadina, tigelle, or grilled vegetables, it is increasingly available in the refrigerated section of stores that promote creamy, inclusive fresh cheeses.

In the traditional line, Castel San Pietro cheese is a true standout among Emilian cheeses. With its light rind and soft texture, it offers a balanced flavor profile. It's made with pasteurized cow's milk, selected enzymes, rennet, and salt. Perfect for enhancing platters and cold dishes, it's a staple in the deli counter, an authentic expression of Emilia-Romagna's dairy products.

The Stracchino degli Angeli completes the picture, a soft and creamy cheese that embodies one of the most enveloping expressions of the Italian dairy tradition. Made with pasteurized cow's milk, selected enzymes, rennet, and salt, it stands out for its firm yet melting texture and its fresh, balanced flavor. Thanks to its easily spreadable texture, it's ideal on bread, in fillings, or as a base for hot recipes. It's a must-have among the finest spreadable cheeses in Italy on the deli counter.

Caseificio Comellini is a historic Emilian cheesemaker based in Castel San Pietro Terme, in the province of Bologna. It produces cheeses following artisanal traditions, with a strong commitment to quality and sustainability. In 2024, the company recorded a turnover of €12.5 million. Its sales channels are divided into 40% large-scale retail, 35% normal trade, 20% discounters, and 5% specialized retailers. Among its flagship products, Squacquerone di Romagna DOP stands out, a symbol of the dairy's excellence.