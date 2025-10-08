Italian PDO cheeses: double-digit sales growth in Germany

Italian dairy excellence takes center stage at Anuga 2025, the most important international trade fair for the Food & Beverage sector, taking place in Cologne from October 4th to 8th. This year, Afidop – Associazione Formaggi Italiani PDO (Italian PDO Cheese Association) will once again be present with an exhibition space dedicated to promoting cheeses with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), a symbol of the quality, tradition, and distinctiveness of our country's agri-food products. The Afidop area (Hall 10.1 | G070g – G078g) features the Consortia for seven prestigious Italian PDO cheeses: Asiago, Caciocavallo Silano, Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, Piave, and Taleggio.

Germany remains a strategic market for the export of Italian PDO cheeses, both in terms of volume and value. In 2024, exports exceeded €820 million, a 10% increase over the previous year. This positive trend continued in the first half of 2025, when total exports reached €445 million, up 12% compared to the same period in 2024. In this context, PDO cheeses account for 55% of the total volume and 65% of the value of dairy products exported by Italian companies to the German market. It is precisely thanks to the added value of PDOs that, despite a slight decline in quantities sold, turnover increased by approximately €50 million compared to the first half of 2024, confirming the strength and popularity of certified-quality Italian products.

From October 5 to 7, 2025, the Afidop stand hosted a series of cooking demonstrations led by chef Riccardo Cogliano , who presented original recipes designed to highlight the characteristics of the seven PDO cheeses featured. Each preparation will be a gastronomic journey through flavors, territories, and traditions.

For Afidop, participating in Anuga represents a strategic opportunity to promote and enhance the Italian PDO system, not only because it offers the opportunity to meet buyers and industry professionals, but also to consolidate the international perception of certified cheeses as an authentic expression of Italy's agri-food heritage.

As Afidop President Antonio Auricchio emphasizes, "Given the importance of the German market, Anuga represents a great opportunity to showcase our PDO/PGI cheeses and connect with local operators. It's an event in which Afidop has participated consistently for many years, and this year saw the collective participation of seven Consortia. This is a significant representation of our certified dairy heritage, the craftsmanship of our businesses, and the culture rooted in these exceptional products of ours."