Syngenta and Padana Sementi together for biodiversity and soil improvement

Syngenta, one of the main players in the agricultural (agro-chemical) sector worldwide, and Padana Sementi, one of the leaders in the production and marketing of lawn and turf seeds, strengthen their collaboration to promote an ever better enhancement of the multifunctional management of territory through an expansion of the Operation Pollinator project. The two companies, in fact, have already been...