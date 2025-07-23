The 5th Italy-Algeria Intergovernmental Summit

At the business forum, the Mattei Plan and sustainable agriculture were on the table

The fifth Italy-Algeria intergovernmental summit will take place today, Wednesday 23 July, at Villa Doria Pamphilj. The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune . With them, Ten Italian ministers are participating (Foreign Affairs; Interior; Defense; Business and Made in Italy; Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests; Environment and Energy Security; University and Research; Culture; Health; Disability) and seven Algerian ministers (Foreign Affairs, Energy, Interior, Culture, Post and Telecommunications, Agriculture, Health), joined by the Secretary General of the Algerian Ministry of Defense , Mohamed Salah Benbicha .



The intergovernmental summit aims to further strengthen the already solid partnership between Italy and Algeria, founded on the historic friendship between the two nations. More than ten intergovernmental agreements will be signed, from the agreement on countering terrorism to cultural cooperation. Furthermore, President Meloni and President Tebboune will discuss key issues on the international agenda: Ukraine, the Middle East, Libya, and the Sahel.

On the occasion of the Intergovernmental Summit between Italy and Algeria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), is organizing the Italy-Algeria Business Forum at the Parco dei Principi Hotel. Algeria, Italy's leading gas supplier, is also its largest economic partner on the African continent. Italy is the country's largest customer and second-largest supplier, with exports worth €2.9 billion in 2024 and over 150 Italian companies operating in the country.

With approximately 500 registered Italian and Algerian companies, the Business Forum confirms the interest of economic operators from both countries in intensifying trade and investment. It also represents an important opportunity to further strengthen the already intense bilateral economic partnership, reaffirmed with the Business Round Table chaired by Minister Antonio Tajani in Algiers on March 3.

The Forum will open with institutional speeches by Tajani and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf .

The afternoon plenary session will open with a segment on the Enrico Mattei -inspired partnership, followed by insights into bilateral trade and investment opportunities and financial instruments to support the bilateral partnership. Enrico Mattei , a key figure in postwar Italian energy policy, was also a staunch supporter of the Algerian cause for independence. It is no coincidence that President Tebboune awarded him (posthumously) the Order of Friends of the Algerian Revolution, the highest honor awarded to foreign figures who have distinguished themselves in supporting the Algerian people's struggle for freedom.

At today's forum, particular attention will be given to the Mattei Plan for the development of Africa, to which Algeria has formally adhered, sharing its "non-predatory" approach to five fundamental pillars: energy, education and training, agriculture, health, and water.

The day's work will also feature thematic panels on the areas of greatest economic cooperation between the two countries, featuring managers from Italian and Algerian companies in the energy and circular economy, infrastructure and transportation, sustainable agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors. Special attention will be given to B2B meetings, with 130 stations for 130 Algerian companies.

The Business Forum, which will see the participation of over 400 companies and will close with remarks by President Meloni and President Tebboune , will see approximately 30 trade agreements signed during the event, particularly in the agribusiness, pharmaceutical, transportation, infrastructure, and innovation sectors.





