Cibus 2021 is back, in attendance

Cibus 2021 is the first major international fair to reopen in Parma from 31 to 3 September, a real pass for the restart and relaunch of exports. 2000 exhibiting companies have already been confirmed, with about 200 buyers already booked and 45 thousand visitors expected, with the confirmation that the event will be inaugurated by the ministers Di Luigi Maio and Stefano Patuanelli.

A great team game, the result of the synergy between Fiere di Parma, Federalimentare and Ice Agenzia, which hosted the press conference for the presentation of the event in Rome, on 7 June 2021. We hear the comments of Gino Gandolfi on EFA News, President of Fiere di Parma, and Ivano Vacondio, President of Federalimentare.

Watch the video:



