Food education: Italian President Mattarella takes the field

In the presence of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the first Festival of food education in schools was held at the Castelporziano Estate, attended by children from all over Italy. The result of an agreement between the Ministry of Education and Coldiretti (the most important representative association of the Italian agricultural world), the project is the launch of an educational path on the values of healthy eating, environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Presidential Estate of Castelporziano is located at 25 Km from the centre of Rome, extends over a surface of 59 sq km (5,892 hectares) and includes several historic hunting grounds like Trafusa, Trafusina, Riserve Nuove and Capocotta. By now it is almost embedded in the periphery of the city and extends to the Roman coastline, including approximately 3.1 Km of uncontaminated beaches. Castelporziano englobes most of the coastal ecosystems typical of the Mediterranean. Indeed, from the coast to the hinterland, it includes uncontaminated beaches, recent sand dunes with typical pioneer and colonizing species whose function is to consolidate the sands, old stabilized dunes with ample backdune wetlands, maquis shrubland and thickets featuring typical evergreen and aromatic species; it then covers holm-oak thickets, Stone Pine forests, a lowland mixed woodland of oaks (typical of coastal plains), cork oak forests, grazing land for livestock breeding and extensive cereal cultures.

In this video service, EFA News offers the greeting speech by President Mattarella and the exclusive interview with Ettore Prandini, President of Coldiretti.

Watch the video:



