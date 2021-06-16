Abaco Group and Agromatrici launch the Geneva integrated platform

Abaco Group, a leading European player in the supply of software solutions for the management and control of territorial resources oriented towards precision agriculture and environmental sustainability, supported Agromatrici of the Fratelli Visconti Group, an SME which carries out its activities in the recovery sector. biomasses and in particular in the development of solutions for the recovery of scraps and waste, in the technological development of the integrated Geneva platform.

The platform, whose name derives from the acronym "INTEGRATED MANAGEMENT FOR THE VALORIZATION OF BIOSOLIDS AND CORRECTIVES ON THE BASIS OF REAL NEEDS OF SOILS", was developed as part of the Por-Fesr 2014-2020 innovation and competitiveness of the Lombardy region and allows the integration and processing of a large amount of data from different already existing and certified management systems (for example waste management, laboratory management for the issuance of analytical test reports and for the digitized management of fertilizer spreading campaigns products from waste) in order to enhance biosolids and corrective products based on the real agronomic needs of the territory. This purpose is achieved thanks to the possibility of tracking and managing in an integrated manner the entire chain of agricultural recovery of biomass deriving from the purification of water from companies in the integrated water sector or from companies in the agri-food sector.

"The goal of the project we are carrying out with Agromatrici from the Fratelli Visconti Group is to definitively get out of the concept of 'waste disposal' and consider recovery in agriculture as a process of valorising resources in full compliance with the principles of the economy circular and bioeconomy thanks to the complete tracking of the supply chain ”, declared Antonio Samaritani, CEO of Abaco. "All the more reason, in such a complex context, the use of technological tools capable of evaluating the seriousness of a company and its behavior on the territory, compliance with rules and regulations, together, of course, with the quality of the product offered, is fundamental" .

"The data deriving from the monitoring carried out with terrestrial drones and satellite indexes together with the analytical characterization data of the soils available to our company, are processed by algorithms capable of producing fertilization recommendations and prescription maps", explained Elisa Casaletta , Head of R&D Agromatrici. "The integrated platform is therefore the tool, accessible to all entities, especially those responsible for control, thanks to which it is possible to formulate not only fertilization recommendations, which combine the availability of products with the needs of the farmer and the attitude of soils to receive them, but above all the means by which compliance with current legislation can be guaranteed, traced and controlled (from the phase of conferment of the waste by the treatment plants to the treatment platforms; from the notification phase of the geo-referenced spreading activity up to to that of agricultural recovery in the field), as well as the real needs of the crop, while ensuring the circularity of the process and its complete traceability".