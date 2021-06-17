The 4th European Rice Sector Forum will be held on 24 June

Representatives of producers and processors, and representatives of the competent ministries of 8 countries, will discuss it remotely, together with sector managers of the Italian Regions involved in the crop.

The "4th Forum on the European rice sector" will be held on 24 June, organized by Ente Nazionale Risi with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian rice sector, which due to the persistence of difficulties linked to Covid-19 will be organized in remote mode. The representatives of producers and processors and the representatives of the competent ministries of the 8 countries where rice is grown, together with the sector managers of the Italian Regions concerned, will discuss the issues that are worrying the sector.

The conclusions of the Forum will be presented to the MEPs of the Agriculture, Trade and Health Commissions and to the European Commission.

"Unfortunately the 2020 edition - declares the president of the National Risi Paolo Carrà - could not be held due to the pandemic emergency, but we wanted to propose the Forum again because we could not miss the voice of the European rice sector in a moment where we discuss the future of EU agriculture and therefore also rice cultivation. The past editions have allowed us to obtain the safeguard clause and a specific budget for the promotion of European rice and with this edition we want to bring attention to strategic issues such as the modification of the regulation relating to the generalized system of preferences, the new CAP, the reciprocity of rules between the EU and exporting countries in environmental terms as a result of the commitment requested of European producers by the Commission through the Green Deal document, the labeling and we will renew the request for a specific budget for the promotion of rice grown in the Union" .