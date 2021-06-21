Global Chicken Egg Market Is Soaring Despite the Pandemic

In value terms, the largest chicken egg supplying countries worldwide were the Netherlands ($734M), the U.S. ($427M) and Turkey ($298M), with a combined 42% share of global exports.

The size of the global chicken egg market continues to climb due to heightened demand from growing populations, particularly in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Northern Africa. According to IndexBox's report "World - Hen Eggs - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights", global production in 2020 surpassed 2019 levels by 2.7%, reaching 116M tonnes. Another factor strengthening consumption could be the use of eggs in the production of flu and COVID vaccines. These aspects are expected to continue impacting the demand in the midterm and heading into 2030, the global chicken egg market will reach 138M tonnes.

In the global consumption of chicken eggs, China has a massive lead over all other countries. At 58.6M tonnes in 2020, Chinese consumption was almost 9 times higher than the US, which ranked second in production and consumption. China also is the first in the world for per capita consumption (40kg per year per person).

In value terms, chicken egg production stood at $291.4B in 2020 estimated in export prices.

The country with the largest volume of chicken egg production was China (59M tonnes), comprising approx. 51% of total volume. Moreover, chicken egg production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the U.S. (6.8M tonnes), ninefold. India (6.1M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a 5.3% share.

Egg Exports by Country

In 2020, approx. 2M tonnes of chicken eggs were exported worldwide; approximately mirroring 2019 figures. In value terms, chicken egg exports shrank modestly to $3.5B in 2020.

In 2020, the Netherlands (409K tonnes), Turkey (281K tonnes), Poland (196K tonnes), the U.S. (145K tonnes), Germany (109K tonnes), Ukraine (107K tonnes), Spain (92K tonnes), Belgium (87K tonnes), China (75K tonnes) and Malaysia (74K tonnes) represented the major exporter of chicken eggs in the world, creating 78% of total export. The following exporters - Belarus (44K tonnes) and Russia (39K tonnes) - each amounted to a 4.1% share of total exports.

In value terms, the largest chicken egg supplying countries worldwide were the Netherlands ($734M), the U.S. ($427M) and Turkey ($298M), with a combined 42% share of global exports. These countries were followed by Poland, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Malaysia, China, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, which together accounted for a further 36%.