Christmas abroad? Do not miss pasta and panettone

On vacation abroad during the holiday season? But with pasta and panettone on the table. These are the products that Italians would miss the most. From the data of a survey by the Ixè Institute on behalf of Sice (integrated export communication services), it emerges that the product that is most missed is pasta (22%), followed by panettone (15%), pandoro (7 %), other typical regional sweets (7%), lasagna (7%), fish and seafood (5%), cotechino and zampone (5%).

The analysis, conducted between 15 and 17 December on a sample of Italians of age and representative by gender, age and macro area, highlights some territorial differences. In particular: a greater importance of pasta in the central regions; the panettone in the north west; lasagna / baked pasta, always in the center; fish and seafood, in the South; tortellini in the north east. Only 1% of Italians indicated coffee as one of the products they would miss in the event of a holiday abroad during the Christmas period.

The export value of DOP and IGP products was 3.57 billion euros in 2018. In first place there are cheeses, for an exported value of 1.7 billion euros. As for the wines: the export value is 5.4 billion Euros. The United States is the main destination market, for a value of 1.3 billion euros.