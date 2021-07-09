Farm to fork: European wholesale markets sign code of conduct

The European wholesale markets have signed the "Farm to Fork" code of conduct together with the main players in the European food sector (in Italy among the first 65 signatories, the only company in the national large-scale distribution, Coop figure - see news EFA News -) .

The Code is one of the first results of the Farm to Fork strategy and articulates the common aspirations and actions that the European food sector can follow in order to achieve a sustainable, resilient and healthy EU food system. It mainly focuses on the central part of the food chain, such as wholesalers and retailers, manufacturers, food service operators. All actors in the EU food systems are called upon to voluntarily propose tangible, measurable and ambitious sustainability commitments. World Union of Wholesale Markets (Wuwm, or the World Union of Wholesale Markets), was among the 11 members of the permanent task force who have supported the drafting of the Code in recent months.

The president of the European section of Wuwm, Fabio Massimo Pallottini, observes “how important it is that the sector is moving together to promote faster changes towards healthier and more sustainable diets. Everyone has been working very hard over the past few months to make this happen. This Code will be fundamental in the transition towards a healthy and sustainable European food sector, both for the clear indications and commitments that this Code establishes for the sector, and for the ability to work in a coordinated way by all the relevant players in the supply chain" .

There are seven ambitious goals in the Code that cover the three pillars of sustainability (environmental, social, economic): healthy, balanced and sustainable diets for all European consumers; prevention and reduction of food losses and waste; a climate-neutral food chain in Europe by 2050; an optimized and resource efficient circular food chain, sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all; creating sustainable value in the European food supply chain through partnership; sustainable supply in food supply chains.

The European section of the World Wholesale Markets Union represents the EU's wholesale markets for fresh produce (120 markets across Europe supplying nearly 200 million consumers per day, trading 25 million tonnes of fresh produce: fruit and vegetables, fish and seafood, meat and meat products, with a value of 70 billion euros and generating nearly 150,000 jobs). Almost 50% of fresh produce and 70% of EU production consumed in Europe go through the infrastructure of wholesale markets.