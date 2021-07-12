Animal proteins: world market growing, up to 531 million tons in 2030

The market for "real" animal proteins is growing at a rate of 1% per year, with a volume that is expected to reach 531 million tons in 2030. But the potential consumers, and the numbers, of synthetic meat are also growing. according to the report "Cultivated meat: Out of the lab, into the frying pan" made by McKinsey, it could create a market worth 25 billion dollars (about 21 billion euros) in 2030. By that year, in fact, the meat produced in the laboratory, starting from animal cells, it could represent 0.5 percent, and therefore billions of kilograms, of the total world supply of meat, thus impacting various sectors. An incidence that acquires even more value when compared to the fact that, just a decade ago, synthetic meat was only a theory.

The report has in fact considered three scenarios that depend on the level of consumer interest, the associated risks, the costs, the political response of the various countries and the possibilities of achieving an economy of scale. By 2030, considering a "low" growth, the market will reach 5 billion dollars; 20 billion if growth is 'medium'; and 25 billion if it is 'high'. Considering the volumes in tons, the market prospects are, respectively, 400 thousand, 1.5 million and 2.1 million. From the beginning of the year to today, the synthetic meat industry, which currently includes just over 100 startups, has attracted investments of around $ 250 million, both from investors such as Temasek and SoftBank, and from companies active in the animal protein sector. like Tyson and Nutreco. In 2020, the collection was $ 350 million.

The study is attached.