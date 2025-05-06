Italian Pasta: Over 58% Sold Abroad

Italian pasta conquers the whole world and everyone likes it a little, but the lion's share continues to be played by the Italians themselves. To be precise, over 58% of the pasta produced in Italy is exported. In 2023, 2,420,345 tons of Italian pasta were sold abroad, up 9.1% compared to 2023, for an economic value of 4.02 billion euros, with an increase of 4.8% on an annual basis. This was reported by Unione Italiana Food, based on a re-elaboration of Istat data.

For Italian pasta, Europe remains the leading market, absorbing approximately 1.5 million tons, or 62.9% of the total (64.8% in 2023), although non-EU markets are seeing their share grow, absorbing 898,815 tons.

The countries that import the most Italian pasta are the following: Germany 467,183 tons; United States 302,177 tons; United Kingdom 283,478 tons; France: 278,511 tons; Japan 69,589 tons.

Growing between 5% and 20% Sweden, Canada, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania, Albania, Portugal, Malta, Lebanon. Growing between 20% and 50% are the markets of United States; South Korea; Ukraine; Colombia; Serbia; Turkey; Vietnam; Oman; Uruguay. The greatest success, however, is found in Mexico, Argentina, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Paraguay, all increasing over 50%.

“Italian pasta is a product that can meet the needs of the most attentive consumers. Our commitment is to continue to enhance this cultural and food heritage, strengthening international trade relations and promoting Made in Italy in the world”, comments Margherita Mastromauro , president of the Italian Pasta Makers of Unione Italiana Food, who adds: "If Italian pasta enjoys so much success abroad and has an extremely positive perception, it is thanks to the century-old know-how of Italian pasta makers”.



