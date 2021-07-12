Macfrut is back, in attendance, from 7 to 9 September

Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable exhibition organized by CesenaFiere, returns to the Rimini Fair from 7 to 9 September 2021, and celebrates one of the key events in the sector worldwide: the international year of fruit and vegetables declared by FAO. And it is precisely in this direction that a series of international events organized over the three days of the festival go in order to promote the many positive aspects of this sector that will be revealed in the coming months. The Macfrut 2021 edition was presented at Mipaaf on 22 June, with the interventions, among others, by Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, and Roberto Luongo, general manager of ICE Agenzia.

