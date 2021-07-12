FierAvicola restarts with the 2021 special edition

FierAvicola is the leading event in Italy and one of the most important B2B fairs in Europe for the poultry sector. The new exhibition venue in the Rimini Fair, the growing number of Italian and foreign companies, the multiple initiatives for innovation and internationalization create a strategic showcase for international professional and commercial relations of experts in the poultry world. The fair will take place from 7 to 9 September 2021, coinciding with Macfrut. The event was presented at Mipaaf on 22 June, with the interventions, among others, of Stefano Gagliardi , coordinator of the technical-scientific committee of Fieravicola, and Roberto Luongo , general manager of ICE Agenzia .

