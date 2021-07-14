Feeding Europe with organic? You can ...

Cnrs study challenges the widespread belief that only intensive agriculture and the massive use of pesticides can guarantee food for all.

Organic farming would be able to satisfy European food needs, while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution: this is claimed by Andrea Michele Tiso, national president of Confeuro, the Confederation of European and world farmers. The widespread belief that only intensive agriculture and the massive use of pesticides can guarantee food for all, would be called into question by a study by the National Center for Scientific Research (Cnrs), carried out in collaboration with three European universities, the Joint research center (Jrc) and Ispra.



According to the researchers, it is actually possible to remodel European agri-food by adopting sustainable practices, a goal that many still consider too ambitious. Among the fundamental steps to achieve this transformation are the reduction of intensive farming, crop rotation and a return to the right relationship between animals and fields. Organic farming could thus feed the whole of Europe in 2050, which by that date should reach 600 million inhabitants. In short, a radical transformation is needed to reconvert European agriculture, but it is an effort that would be repaid with interest.



While at the national level there is no shortage of positive interventions, such as the five million allocated in recent days for the beekeeping and honey sector, at the European level the discussion remains centered on minimum targets. On 19 July, agriculture ministers will meet to approve the Council conclusions on the EU action plan for organic farming. This is the tool that should translate the objective of the 'Farm to fork' strategy into reality: to allocate at least 25% of EU land to organic farming by 2030.