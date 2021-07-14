Valsoia, big deal in Sweden

Valsoia today signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of 100% of the Swedish Green Food Company (a company specialized in the distribution of 100% veg products) from the Dutch parent company Green Pro International, for a value of 250,000 euros, with completion expected by .

The acquisition of the Swedish company - explains a note - formerly distributor of Valsoia products, constitutes an operation of significant prospective value for the company which further consolidates its direct presence in Europe. In particular, with reference to the Swedish market, the vegetable alternatives segment developed consumption for a value of 4.1 billion crowns in 2020, equal to approximately 400 million euros.

Swedish Green Food Company boasts commercial agreements with the main Swedish retailers through which it has been distributing Valsoia products for some years. The company achieved a turnover of SEK 2,500,000 in 2020 with a forecast for the current year of SEK 3,000,000 (approximately € 300,000).

The President of Valsoia, Lorenzo Sassoli, commented: “This acquisition, in a country with high potential for the vegetable alternative markets, represents for Valsoia a further advance in the Company's internationalization process. In fact, we see in the direct presence, in foreign markets of interest, a key factor of our medium / long-term strategy".