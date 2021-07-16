Provolone Valpadana aims at internationalization

The consortium is planning communication campaigns abroad, starting with Australia, one of the most important non-EU countries for Provolone Dop.

Three out of four Italians know at least one of the logos of the quality regimes of the European Union in the agri-food sector (Dop, Igp, Stg), but how many know its real meaning and its close correlation with the European Union? The Provolone Valpadana protection consortium commissioned two surveys with interviews to the NielsenIQ research institute to collect useful information to be used for the communication of the next three years, reserved for the national territory and Australia, one of the most important non-EU countries for export. of provolone Valpadana Dop.

In Italy, 74% of respondents know at least one of the three logos, with an emphasis on PDO and PGI, but only 46% are aware of the real meaning and link with the European Union, attributing instead to these graphic concepts linked to sustainability and only the link with Italy. 80% of the interviewees also declared that they had known the logos through the packaging of food products, while the contribution of the internet, TV and flyers distributed by the various supermarket chains remains marginal. While on the one hand the PDO remains a guarantee of authenticity, high quality, tradition and culture of food, origin from a specific production area, certification of a production specification, as well as the guarantee against falsifications, on the other a third of respondents state that it is difficult to recognize PDO products from imitations.

The product category mainly associated with PDO products remains that of cheeses. Within these, Provolone Valpadana is preceded by Parmigiano Reggiano, and Grana Padano and Gorgonzola but, those who know Provolone Valpadana Dop, give it a higher evaluation on almost all the characteristics examined in the survey (safety, quality, flavor, etc. including price) when compared with PDO products in general.

In Australia, in particular in the three cities involved in the survey (Sidney, Melbourne and Brisbane), the connoisseurs of the logos of the European quality schemes amounted to 37% with the packaging of the products that represent, here too, the main source of knowledge , flanked by social media and websites (overall the internet is the first source for the Igpe la Dop). TV plays a central role for about a third of the sample. However, 29% of the interviewees recognize the correct origin, linking the logos to the European Union. Also in this case the European quality regimes are associated with guarantees of authenticity, quality, certification of a production specification and guarantee against counterfeiting, but the difficulty of recognizing DOP products from imitations is also confirmed. Although the majority of the sample considers European food to be of equivalent quality to Australian food, European food with quality regimes is generally appreciated.

More than 8 out of 10 respondents have bought European quality food at least once (with the majority buying it quite rarely). Things change, however, speaking of the category of cheeses. In fact, the majority of the sample considers European cheeses to be of better quality than Australian ones. But within cheeses by association with quality European cheese, Italians do not excel, even leaving the first place to parmesan (57%), which obtains higher values than Parmigiano Reggiano (40%), while the provolone category is positioned in eighth place with equal merit with gorgonzola (28%) and with, just below, Grana Padano (22%). Speaking instead of Italian PDO cheeses, the presence of buffalo mozzarella from Campania and Parmigiano Reggiano in the first positions is indicated, followed by gorgonzola, pecorino romano, Grana Padano and provolone Valpadana. Finally, almost half of the interviewees know the logo and / or name of Provolone Valpadana (43%).

Based on these elements, the Provolone Valpadana protection consortium will soon launch two dedicated information campaigns, using provolone Valpadana Dop as a testimonial product. The campaigns, carried out with the contribution of the European Union, will have the objective, on the one hand, of strengthening the awareness and level of recognition of the quality schemes of the European Union and, on the other, of increasing competitiveness and consumption. of quality European products both in Italy and in Australia.