Assobirra: the new president Alfredo Pratolongo speaks

Sustainability, value of the supply chain, Italian character, dialogue with institutions on tax issues: these are some of the topics covered in this exclusive interview by Alfredo Pratolongo , the new president of Assobirra, the Italian Association of Brewers and Malters who takes care of the representation, within Confindustria and Federalimentare, of the major companies that produce and market beer and malt in Italy (see EFA News article of 25/6/2021). A sector that generated a shared value of around 9 billion euros in 2019 and was one of the most affected by the pandemic.

To the microphones of EFA News, the new president announces the first programmatic lines of his mandate.

Watch the video: