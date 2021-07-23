Compral Latte closes 2020 with a turnover of 68 million

The assembly of the Compral Latte cooperative of Cuneo, representing the 250 member companies, approved the 2020 financial statements with a turnover of approximately 68 million euros, and with an operating profit of 230 thousand euros. The members of the coop deliver over 5,000 quintals of milk per day to the Inalpi di Moretta (CN).

Compral Latte director Bartolomeo Bovetti said that "in the last ten years of activity, in constant growth, the cooperative has created value of 460 million euros, equal to half of the agricultural GDP of the province of Cuneo".

The assembly also approved participation in the Inalpi investment plan. The shareholders undertake to subscribe the 5 million euro portion of the convertible bond issued by the Moretta company (15 million) to build the second spray tower and upgrade the processing lines. The loan will have a duration of 15 years, with an annual interest rate of 2%, and will be financed with the transfer of 1 cent for each liter of milk delivered.