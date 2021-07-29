Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ebro Foods shines with top pasta brands. The Spanish food multinational, owner, among others, of the Italian brands Garofalo and Bertagni and shareholder with 40% of Riso Scotti, closed the first half of 2021 with a net profit up 4.3% to 107 million euros (52,8 million in the 1st quarter, +10.6%). The results of the group, according to Madrid, were driven by the high value-added brands that pushed...