Barilla launches new sustainability portal

I Mille Creative Consultancy, the communications and design agency of the TXT Group and associated with Una, Aziende della Comunicazione Unite, digitizes the new Barilla Sustainability Report 2024, recounting over 17 years of concrete commitment to the environment, people's well-being and community support with a dedicated mini-site, available at this link: https://sustainabilityreport.barillagroup.com/it .

Among the key achievements outlined in the new Sustainability Report are the improved nutritional quality of its products, with less salt and more fiber, the involvement of over 7,000 farmers through the Barilla Sustainable Farming program, for a total of 815,000 tons of raw materials, and the use of approximately 50% electricity from renewable sources. In 2024, the Group also donated over 3,700 tons of food to promote food access. Looking to the future, Barilla aims to reach 250,000 tons of supplies from certified regenerative agriculture and install 24 MW of photovoltaic systems by 2030. All of this is supported by solid results: €4.883 billion in revenue and €300 million dedicated to industrial development, innovation, and the energy and water resilience of its plants.

A commitment that, for the second consecutive year, has earned the Group recognition as the world's leading food company for reputation according to the Global RepTrak 100.

At the heart of this journey is a clear purpose, "The joy of food for a better life," an expression of a vision that combines a passion for good Italian food and a responsibility toward the future. A future that passes through digitalization: I Mille, Barilla's corporate digital and creative partner since 2020, was tasked with taking the Report a step further; not only enriching the Group's website, as is customary, with dedicated pages for the Report, but also enhancing it this year with a standalone digital support, in light of its growing strategic importance. This goal was achieved by separating the Report from the corporate website structure, dedicating a dedicated minisite to it, complementary to the paper report. This allowed the agency's designers, creatives, and developers to operate with greater freedom, leveraging tools such as animations, add-ons, and original visual solutions not constrained by the logic of its specific UI.

Available in both Italian and English, the minisite adopts an immersive narrative approach, with a full-screen interface and fluid vertical scrolling that naturally guides the user. Barilla's signature colors, fonts, and style are combined with a clean, responsive design that ensures accessibility on all devices, complemented by graphic assets and the option to view videos highlighting Barilla's past and future commitment. Fluid animations, dynamic numbers, and a well-balanced visual alternation make for an engaging experience and help convey the main content through vertical insights dedicated to each of the Group's brands, each with a sustainability story to tell.

The website also provides easy access to the full Report, the summary document summarizing its key points, and the report on the key performance indicators (KPIs) for each strategic program. By disclosing the results achieved in 2024, this ensures transparency and measurability of the renewed sustainability journey and promotes continuous improvement towards 2030.