Maggi expands the portfolio of instant noodles

Consumer preferences are shifting towards more "adventurous" food experiences, and so established brands are leveraging their global experience to create products that best impact local tastes. One example is Maggi, the brand of condiments, instant soups and noodles owned by Nestlé, which strengthens its presence in the US market by launching Maggi Noodles to meet the growing customer satisfaction for fusion cuisine, particularly among young people.

The new Maggi pasta line, developed thanks to the insights of its global network of experts, is characterized by three flavors: Maggi Instant Noodles, Indian Masala, Korean Spicy BBQ, and Chinese Spicy Garlic. The Maggi spaghetti will be available on Amazon in various sizes as four-piece bags and single cups.

The flavours have been designed not only to be used as they are but also to be customizable, allowing consumers to enrich their meals with proteins, sauces and vegetables.

This flexibility is in line with current consumer trends that favor customisation of meals and convenience. The instant noodle segment has seen a surge in popularity, especially among Generation Z consumers, with 79% saying they have tried new foods or flavors thanks to the influence of social media.