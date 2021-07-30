Morato (sliced bread) eats Romar

The Morato Group has announced the acquisition of Ro.Mar, the historic company of the Semenzato family specialized in the production of sliced bread based in the province of Venice. Together with the Vicenza group, Marco Semenzato, former President of Ro. and Bruno Rossett, CEO of Nuova Industria Biscotti Crich and Quality Food. Among the sellers Alto Capital III, a private equity fund managed by Alto Partners SGR, which had a 70% stake in Ro.Mar since 2017.

"The operation - declares Stefano Maza, CEO of the Morato Group - is part of the strategic plan aimed at concentrating development on the core market of bakery products, with the aim of strengthening the presence in Italy, but above all with the desire to extend our business abroad. We are very pleased to have closed this acquisition, which represents a great opportunity in terms of synergies for our group, and which is supported by solid industrial and integration logics, starting from a shared vision on fundamental issues such as innovation and sustainable growth ".

“Full satisfaction - says Stefano Scarpis, CEO of Alto Partners SGR Spa - for the entry of Ro. in the Morato Group, a leader in the sector that will allow us to continue and consolidate the growth path we have started".

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

With an annual turnover of around € 20 million, two factories and 4 production lines, Ro. represents one of the reference partners for B2B and Private Label business, thanks to its ability to combine the flexibility of an artisan laboratory with the high productivity of large industry. In particular, the company has invested in recent years in technological and process innovations, with the introduction of one of the first plants in Italy for the production of mother yeast and the use of self-produced energy generated from renewable sources.