Antica Dolceria Bonajuto: Sicilian excellence in the world

For six generations and more than 150 years it has been producing handcrafted chocolate. It also hands down sweets and nougats of the Modican and Sicilian tradition, mostly of Arab or Spanish origin. It is the Antica Dolceria Bonajuto, which has become a symbol of the production of chocolate in Modica, a noble city in the province of Ragusa, a product that in 2018 was also recognized as IGP, despite the decision of Antica Dolceria Bonajuto not to participate in the recognition, a choice motivated by the desire to guarantee more stringent production methods than the specification itself.

Thanks to Dolceria Bonajuto, Modica has also become world famous for its chocolate, as well as for its splendid Baroque architecture. The city is now a UNESCO heritage site and a destination for thousands of visitors who are enchanted by its charm and history, and delighted by its gastronomy.

EFA News met Pierpaolo Ruta, the last descendant of the family, who tells the story of the origins of chocolate in Modica and illustrates the unique peculiarity of low-temperature processing, of which his company prides itself on being a witness.