Olam Food Ingredients on track for an IPO at the London Stock Exchange

Olam International announced that its operating group, Olam Food ingredients, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, intends to seek a primary listing on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. OFI will concurrently seek a listing in Singapore.

OFI works with some of the world’s best-known food and beverage brands, food manufacturers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as several niche and premium regional players. With deep-rooted presence in the countries where the raw materials for its cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices ingredients are produced, OFI has built sustainability and traceability into its core business model, enabling better quality and more reliable and transparent supply.

In 2020, OFI generated annual revenues of US$9.1 billion and EBIT of US$0.6 billion.

OFI offers sustainable, natural, value-added food and beverage ingredients and solutions so that consumers can enjoy the healthy and indulgent products they love. It consists of Olam’s industry-leading businesses of Cocoa, Coffee, Nuts, Spices and Dairy with operations across America, Africa, Europe and Asia, with a network of 15,000 employees, operational in 48 countries, sourcing directly and indirectly from approximately 2.6 million farmer suppliers globally and operating 100+ manufacturing plants.