Lactalis: EU ok to the acquisition of Leerdammer

Green light from the European antitrust to the acquisition of the Dutch Leerdammer by the French cheese and dairy giant Lactalis. The transaction was announced last March (see EFA News article of 22/3/2021). The activities of the two companies, according to the Commission, do not pose competition problems.

Leerdammer, which was controlled by the French group Bel Groupe, achieved revenues of 350 million euros in 2020.