Comellini: a new entry of Cibus 2021

Comellini, the historic dairy of Castel San Pietro Terme, is also present at Cibus 2021. A new entry in this edition of the international fair, which began on August 31 and active in Parma until September 3. The company is located at stand B-038 in hall 2, which brings together the excellences of the dairy sector. Dairy CEO Luca Comellini and his staff welcome guests and visitors with traditional Emilia-Romagna and Italian fresh cheese specialties.

We at EFA News, present at Cibus 2021, met and interviewed the company's CEO.

Why did you choose 2021 to participate at Cibus and what does the fair represent for the company?

"It is a somewhat special edition because it represents the recovery and we hope it will be so at 360 degrees. Here we present a renewal of the brand. We have revisited the materials of all the packaging to be more attentive to the environmental issue. All plastic materials are 100% recyclable. We have also revisited the graphic identity that recalls our territories of origin, therefore 100% Emilia Romagna. We decided to participate in the fair because we first of all wanted to present ourselves with this new graphic and meet also foreign buyers. We would like to be present not only in Italy but also to expand and bring our offer abroad".

With which products do you intend to present yourself abroad?

"We thought we would first introduce ourselves with squacquerone, our flagship product. It is a very youthful product that goes well with aperitifs, perfect to be eaten with piadina, and is a 'companion' food. it fits well in this post-pandemic recovery".

How did the dairy deal with the 2020 crisis?

"We have been quite impressed in the catering area, because some of our products are used in this sector. They are widely consumed on the Riviera, so we have been affected by the decline in 'movement', which however has been offset by large-scale distribution. Consumption has moved from the restaurant to home and the domestic consumption of our products has significantly increased. Let's say that in the end we managed to maintain a good level of turnover in the last months of 2020".

How did the first months of 2021 go?

"Very well, we have recorded excellent growth and we are going towards + 8%. We hope to be able to obtain foreign contacts and obviously strengthen our presence in Italy. they were interrupted with our historical customers".