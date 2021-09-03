Valsoia closed the first half with growth

In the first half of 2021 Valsoia recorded sales revenues of € 46.4 million compared to € 43.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase is € 2.9 million (+ 6.8%) compared to the previous year which had already shown growth of + 17.2% on the same half of 2019. The comparison of sales revenues between the first half of 2021 and the same period of 2019 (pre-covid) therefore shows an increase of € 9.3 million (+25,1%).

Sales both in Italy (+ 6.1%) and abroad (+ 14.3%) are growing. In particular, in Italy both the revenues of the Health Division (+ 3.7%) and those of the Food Division (+ 10.8%) increased.

The operating margin for the half year (EBITDA) was therefore equal to € 7.9 million, an increase of + 4.5% compared to the corresponding half of 2020. It should also be noted that the margin for the same period of 2020 had already increased significantly by € 2.2 million (+ 41.1%) compared to the same period of 2019. The percentage index of operating margin (Ebitda margin%) in 2021 was 17.0%, compared to 17.4% in the same period of previous year, and 14.4% for the same period in 2019.

The net profit for the period, consequently to the foregoing, is equal to € 4.7 million, an increase of + 3.0% compared to the same period of 2020.

The Chairman Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi commented: "We are satisfied with the results of the first half, which show an increase in turnover and margins, consolidating the excellent performances already achieved in the first half of 2020, confirming the financial and capital solidity of the company (net financial position positive for 18.9 million euros). In these first six months of the year we have continued the investments in support of our brands and their leadership together with some extraordinary operations. First of all the start up in the management of the newly acquired "Piadina Loriana" and the "Cereali Oreo O's" distributed by us. At the end of April we also finalized an agreement with the Vallé Italia company for the exclusive distribution in Italy, from 1 January 2022, of all “VALLÉ” brand products, further strengthening our portfolio of leading brands in the Food markets. We also continue with determination in the internationalization of our Company, accelerating our direct presence in some markets with high potential for us, as evidenced in particular by the operation, currently being finalized, of the acquisition in Sweden of the Swedish Green Food Company AB".