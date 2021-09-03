Germinal acquires the Astra.Bio pasta factory

Germinal Group, a reference point for organic products in the market of baked goods, sweet and savory, and ready meals, has completed the organizational and corporate reorganization of the ASTRABIO srl organic pasta factory in Casteldidone (Cremona, in the Lombardy Region) which provides for the transfer of management operating at the Germinal Group, with the support of the financing partner Tasci Group, headed by the entrepreneur Roberto Giordani. Thanks to this operation, the Germinal Group will be able to expand its pasta assortment (organic and from Italian wheat). The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Germinal Group was born in Castelfranco Veneto from the passion and foresight of its founder, Emanuele Zuanetti, who, forty years ago, believed and invested in organic, at the time a niche market still in its infancy. With this new acquisition, the group owns 3 production plants: one for bakery products (sweet and savory), one for fresh ready meals and now a third, the ASTRABIO pasta factory, dedicated to the production of organic pasta.

The Iris Agricultural Cooperative, founding partner and strategic conferring of 100% Italian raw materials, remains within the shareholding structure of the pasta factory.

“This operation - declares Emanuele Zuanetti, CEO and founder of the Germinal Group - allows us to expand our offer in the pasta segment, and is part of our path to promote a sustainable organic product: from the countryside to the table. Our pasta factory produces exclusively organic pasta and uses grains from 100% Italian agricultural supply chain. The enhancement of supply chains, from a circular economy perspective, is for us one of the long-term strategic objectives".