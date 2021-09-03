France: Eurocastanea returns, the European Chestnut Days

The actors of the European chestnut supply chain will be able to meet again and exchange ideas during the 11th edition of the "European Chestnut Days Eurocastanea", organized in France in the New-Aquitaine region and online. The event will be divided into two parts: physical meetings to be held on 1 and 2 October 2021 in Corrèze and Haute-Vienne, then on 21 and 22 October online with an international webinar.

On 1 October, technical visits to the chestnut groves will be carried out: agroforestry, harvesting sites, high-density management, post-harvest selection equipment, etc. The next day, October 2, participants will be able to visit the sorting and dispatch station of a producer organization. They will then attend a guided tour of the Tech-Châtaigne fair in St-Yrieix-La- Perche. This fair, organized since 2015, is entirely dedicated to chestnut cultivation. These two days will be an opportunity to receive a delegation of European producers.

In the second part, and not to exclude anyone interested, an international webinar will be organized in the mornings of 21 and 22 October. It will reveal harvest forecast figures from major producing countries in Europe, followed by a round table discussion on trade, market trends and consumption. We will also talk about the management of diseases and parasites. Registration can be made on the website www.eurocastanea.org, which hosts the program, prices and the registration form.

The organizing committee of the "European Chestnut Days" is composed of the Union Interprofessionnelle de la Châtaigne Sud-ouest France (Uicso), the Comité Interprofessionnel de la Châtaigne du Bas limousin, the Syndicat des Producteurs de Marrons et Châtaignes du Limousin, the Association du Marron et du Châtaignier Limousin, Interco, Areflhe Aana.