World Paella Day Cup 2021 finalists announced

Paella fans, foodies and the World Paella Day Cup jury gave their verdict. After receiving more than 50,000 online votes from different parts of the world, analyzing the chefs' resumes and videos, as well as the entertaining "paelleros" choirs, the 10 finalists have finally been chosen. The selected chefs will travel to València to learn firsthand the origin of the paella ingredients. They will visit places like the Albufera, the Central Market or the Huerta de València and will have the opportunity to be inspired by this journey to give their all in the final on 20 September.

Paella in an international version

From different points of the globe, chefs from Russia, China, the United States, Latin America and Europe have submitted their applications to participate in this second edition of the World Paella Day CUP. A total of 36 chefs from 20 countries put their cooking skills to the test in the preparation of paella. Following the selection of the 10 finalists, America will be represented by Javier Piñeiro from Uruguay, Juan Ignacio Kittlein from Argentina, Vicente Aguilar from Costa Rica and Natalie Curie from the United States. From the Asian mainland, Sang-hoon Lee from South Korea and Binhui Jiang from China. Europe will be present with four chefs representing Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Spain.

Coming soon, the draw will take place to determine who will compete among the semifinalist chefs. Only the best will compete in the grand final on Monday 20 in València. The winner will receive the trophy as a prize, handcrafted by a "fallero" artist, who will certify him as winner or winner of the II Edition of the World Paella Cup. In addition, participants will receive a personalized chef's jacket and a certificate of their status as finalists.