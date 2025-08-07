Trade: US accelerates drone delivery regulations

The U.S. Department of Transportation's new FAA proposal aims to standardize BVLOS operations to unlock the industry's commercial potential and assert national technological leadership, overcoming the current system of individual waivers.

A revolution is looming in America's skies. The U.S. administration has significantly accelerated the race toward the future of commercial deliveries by unveiling a regulatory proposal destined to radically change drone operations. In an announcement yesterday, August 5, 2025, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy (see FAA press release today) unveiled the details of a new regulatory framework developed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for "Beyond Visual Line of Sight" (BVLOS) operations, meaning those conducted by unmanned aircraft beyond the operator's direct line of sight.

The move is strategic and aims to dismantle the current, cumbersome system that hampers the industry's large-scale development. Until now, companies seeking to use drones for long-distance package, food, or medical deliveries were forced to apply for exemptions and specific authorizations for each individual case. "These measures were approved on a case-by-case basis, and the process was cumbersome," an FAA spokesperson admitted, describing a process that limited innovation and the scalability of services.

The new regulatory architecture, as outlined in an official FAA statement (published below, Editor's note), aims to create a clear and standardized path for everyone. The policy document defines detailed requirements ranging from aircraft production itself to safe operating procedures, including systems for keeping drones safely separated from other aircraft, cybersecurity protocols, and data recording and sharing requirements.

The government's enthusiasm was expressed forcefully by Secretary Duffy himself. "We are eliminating the complicated patchwork of drone regulations that stifles innovation in commercial aviation," he declared. "Our new regulatory framework, released today, will liberate American drone dominance." This declaration of intent positions the new regulation not just as a bureaucratic simplification, but as a cornerstone of the country's industrial and technology policy.

The initiative immediately garnered support from key industry players. Amazon, a logistics pioneer and years-long developer of its Prime Air delivery program, welcomed the proposal. In a statement, the e-commerce giant emphasized that the new regulation represents a crucial step toward enabling a greater number of companies to easily and safely implement drone delivery services, ultimately benefiting consumers. Standardizing the rules will allow for well-founded investment and operations planning, accelerating the deployment of a service that promises to be fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly. This paves the way for a future where receiving a package from the sky becomes the norm.

Below, in the "Forbes Breaking News" video, Secretary Duffy reveals the details of the new drone rule alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford .