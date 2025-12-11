Sanremo's Flowers at the Nobel Prize

Liguria is once again, as is tradition, a key player at the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm, thanks to one of its most renowned products: flowers from the Western Riviera. The products, flowers, and plant material required for the ceremony, taking place today at the Konserthuset in the Swedish capital, come from the greenhouses and farms of the Riviera dei Fiori.

This achievement was made possible thanks to the collaboration between the Liguria Region, the Nobel Foundation, the Municipality of Sanremo, and the Riviera Chamber of Commerce. For the 2025 edition, approximately 16,000 stems and over 400 kg of ornamental foliage were used, including ranunculus, anemones, roses, alstroemerias, poppies, hydrangeas, statice sinuata, and carnations.

An event of immense international prestige that serves as an extraordinary showcase for this typical Ligurian product, a sector that is not only historically and culturally important for the western region, but also boasts significant economic and employment impact.

"The presence of Sanremo flowers at the Nobel Prize ceremony is a source of pride and confirms once again how Liguria is an international benchmark for the quality, creativity, and reliability of the horticultural sector," commented Alessandro Piana , Vice President of the Liguria Region with responsibility for Agriculture. "Thanks to the Riviera Chamber of Commerce, the Municipality of Sanremo, the Flower Market, and all the organizations that contributed to this success, along with the Liguria Region. Our region, with its dynamic and internationally recognized sector, demonstrates that tradition, innovation, and expertise can become a global symbol of beauty and identity."