Italian Cuisine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site: A Dream Come True

Lollobrigida (Masaf): "Our ability to transform tradition into universal value has been rewarded."

A historic date, one the entire country has been anticipating for years. This morning, it's official: Italian cuisine has been proclaimed an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The unanimous decision was made by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee, meeting in New Delhi, India. According to the Committee's motivation, Italian cuisine is a "cultural and social blend of culinary traditions, as well as a way to care for oneself and others, express love, and rediscover one's cultural roots, offering communities an outlet to share their history and describe the world around them."

Representing the Italian government in New Delhi was Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani , while the first government representative to comment on the event was Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida . "Today, Italy has won, and it's a celebration that belongs to everyone because it speaks to our roots, our creativity, and our ability to transform tradition into universal value," commented the Masaf Minister.

"This recognition celebrates the strength of our culture, which is our national identity, pride, and vision," continued Minister Lollobrigida. "Italian cuisine is the story of all of us, of a people who have preserved their knowledge and transformed it into excellence, generation after generation."

"It's a celebration of families who pass down ancient flavors, of farmers who care for the land, of producers who work with passion, of restaurateurs who bring the authentic value of Italy to the world. My deepest thanks go to them and to those who worked so dedicatedly on this candidacy," added the minister, who emphasized: "It will also be an additional tool to counter those who seek to exploit the value that the entire world recognizes in Made in Italy, and it will represent new opportunities to create jobs, wealth in the local areas, and continue along the lines of this tradition," Lollobrigida concluded.