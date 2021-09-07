Sustainability on show at Cibus with Economy

EFA News interviewed representatives of Bolton, Inalca (Cremonini), Coop, Assobirra and Centromarca on the sidelines of the conference on sustainable development.

Economy Group - the publishing house that publishes the monthly Economy and Investire - on the inaugural day of Cibus 2021 took stock of the sustainability of the food industry by bringing together some of the main protagonists of the trade fairs. Numerous and high-level interventions by operators at the conference on "Sustainable Development & Circular Economy". For Marco Farchioni , R&D manager of the Farchioni 1780 Group, a great need is to rediscover, updating it, the ancient peasant economy, which teaches not to waste and to rethink products in a way that is truly compatible with nature and its prerogatives. For Raffaele Pezzoli, co-founder & CEO of Raytec Vision, being sustainable is a cost that pays off in the long run: and technology can provide decisive help. Giovanni Sorlini, head quality, assurance, environment of Inalca (Cremonini Group) we are at the beginning of a new industrial revolution, which aims to "make people feel better and must have" its own grammar, its metric rules and numbers that make it possible to counteract easy narratives.

"We believe that consumers are asking brands to commit themselves seriously and not to betray", underlined Luciano Pirovano, global sustainable development director of Bolton Food SpA (Rio Mare tuna), while the president of Assobirra Alfredo Pratolongo, underlined that "today people have changed their minds and want much more than in the past", and the brewing sector has understood this, "halving its CO2 emissions in a few years and reducing water consumption by 36%". Maura Latini , managing director of Coop Italia, rejected the price-sustainability antinomy, underlining how "sustainability must not be a plus for those with more money but must be benefits for all income brackets". Centromarca communication and external relations director Ivo Ferrario made it known that, of the 200 large associated branded companies, '57% disseminate a sustainability report, against an Italian average of 19%, and 65% of the industries that report its future commitments, indicating measurable quantitative objectives".

