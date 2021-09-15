Cheese kicks off with a double online conference

The official inauguration of Cheese will be next Friday at 10.30, but an international digital preview is already scheduled for today: two online conferences, one at 16 and one at 19, which are a sort of programmatic manifesto of what will happen in Bra, in the province of Cuneo, from 17 to 20 September. These are two events designed mainly for those who cannot reach Bra this year, but the topics and speakers are of great interest also for those who are already in the city or traveling to Piedmont. In addition, the conferences remain online available to anyone who wants to review them.

The claim of this edition of Cheese is "Consider the animals". Three simple words to highlight how the event is an opportunity to rethink our relationship with other species, with wild animals and especially with farm animals, often forced to live a short and suffering life.

The two conferences will be broadcast on Zoom. Participation is free, but you must register by following the link available on the event pages. Interpreting is available.

Cheese is an international event dedicated to the forms of milk, organized by the City of Bra and Slow Food with the support of the Piedmont Region.