The exports of Asiago Dop are in double digits

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Excellent result for cross-border sales in the first six months of 2021. The increase in volumes is 16.7%, with a June 2021 that will certainly be remembered as the record month for exports of the Veneto-Trentino specialty, thanks to an increase of 41%, confirming the strategic value of international sales for the growth of the dairy sector. Switzerland, Germany, Europe and the USA, Canada and Mexico,...