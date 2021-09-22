Italpizza celebrated the thirtieth anniversary at Cibus 2021

Italpizza, the Modenese company leader in Italy in the production of pizzas, celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its foundation by participating in Cibus 2021, the food fair returned to the Parma fairs. The company presented many new products, such as 'La Numero Uno', an innovation in the world of frozen round pizzas, with the typical character of the Neapolitan tradition, or the '26x38 Tonno e Cipolla', the first pizza with fish filling that expands the most successful range. Today the company develops a turnover of over 170 million euros, of which 60% on foreign markets spread over 54 countries. It produces over 120 million pizzas every year both under its own brand and under the brands of the main retailers in the world and employs over 1,000 people.

EFA News interviewed the Italian Sales Manager, Marco Rossi.

